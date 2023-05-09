|
09.05.2023 14:29:23
Novavax Reports Positive Phase 2 Topline Results For Three Vaccine Candidates
(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced Tuesday positive Phase 2 topline results for COVID-Influenza Combination, standalone influenza, and high-dose COVID vaccine candidates.
These vaccine candidates all showed a reassuring preliminary safety profile as well as comparable reactogenicity to individual Novavax influenza and COVID vaccine candidates or authorized influenza vaccine comparators. Additionally, all three vaccines demonstrated preliminary robust immune responses.
For the stand-alone influenza vaccine candidate, HAI responses were 31 to 56% higher for all four influenza strains compared to Fluad, and were 44 to 89% higher for A strains compared to Fluzone HD.
Further, for the COVID-Influenza Combination vaccine candidate, the company noted that anti-S IgG and neutralization responses achieved levels seen in Phase 3 trial with Novavax's prototype vaccine, with HAI responses generally consistent with Fluad and Fluzone HD
All three vaccine candidates were well-tolerated and demonstrated a reassuring preliminary safety profile, with reactogenicity comparable to authorized comparators, it said.
In all groups there were no adverse events of special interest, no potentially immune mediated medical conditions and no treatment-related serious Aes.
Novavax added that these Phase 2 results support continued development for all three vaccine candidates.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
