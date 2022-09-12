Novavax Says Nuvaxovid Covid-19 Vaccine Gets Expanded CMA In EU As Booster; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) said on Monday that the European Commission has approved the expanded conditional marketing authorization of Nuvaxovid Covid-19 vaccine in the EU.

The expanded conditional marketing authorization allows for the use of the vaccine as a homologous and heterologous booster for active immunization to prevent Covid-19 in adults aged over 18 years.

Early this month, the Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine was recommended by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency for expanded conditional marketing authorization in the European Union as a booster for adults aged 18 and older.

Nuvaxovid has also been authorized in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand as a booster in adults aged over 18 and is actively under review in other markets.

The vaccine was granted conditional marketing authorization by the European Commission in December 2021 to prevent COVID-19 in adults aged 18 and older and in July of this year to prevent COVID-19 in adolescents aged 12 through 17.

The company has also said that the trade name Nuvaxovid has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Novavax is trading up by 1.18 percent at $32.09 per share on the NasdaqGS.