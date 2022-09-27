|
27.09.2022 15:30:45
Novavax Says One Mln Doses Of Nuvaxovid Ready For Use In UK To Fight Covid-19
(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), a vaccine maker focused on serious infectious diseases, said on Tuesday that an initial one million doses of Nuvaxovid or NVX-CoV2373 Covid-19 vaccine are now ready for use in the UK.
The MHRA has already granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for Nuvaxovid's use as a two-dose primary series vaccine for active immunization to prevent Covid-19. It will be offered per the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice.
Stanley Erck, CEO of Novavax, said: "With UK data showing that people infected with both Covid-19 and the flu are more than five times as likely to die compared to someone with no infection, it is more important than ever to consider any vaccine offered to you by the National Health Service."
The drug maker has also said that it has submitted a request to the MHRA for expanded CMA of Nuvaxovid as a booster in adults aged over 18. The decision on the request is still awaited.
