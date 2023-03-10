|
10.03.2023 20:00:00
Novavax Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has a track record of major gains and major losses within the past few years. The biotech soared more than 2,700% in 2020 as investors bet on its investigational COVID-19 vaccine. But as Novavax's candidate fell behind, the shares started to fall. Since then, the vaccine has reached commercialization -- later than rivals, though. And that put the brakes on revenue potential.The result of all of this? Novavax shares have dropped a mind-boggling 97% from their peak. In fact, today, they're trading around their pre-pandemic level. Still, Novavax's vaccine continues to generate revenue, and the company is working on a combined flu/coronavirus vaccine candidate that could eventually stand out. Considering all of this, should you buy Novavax or avoid the stock? Let's look at the bear and bull cases.Novavax's vaccine won regulatory authorization in many countries about a year after rivals Pfizer and Moderna. The U.S. decision came later -- a year and a half after the competition. As a result, Novavax didn't benefit from the main wave of pandemic demand for vaccination.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!