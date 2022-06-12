|
12.06.2022 12:04:00
Novavax Stock: Bull vs. Bear
There's no question that investors have soured on Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Shares of the vaccine maker have plunged more than 80% since last September. But is Novavax a bargain ready to rebound, or a falling knife to avoid? Here are the bull and bear arguments for the stock.Keith Speights: If you're looking for a compelling potential near-term catalyst for Novavax, you don't have to search hard. The company could be close to winning a long-awaited U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee voted 21-0 (with one abstention) to recommend authorization last week. While the FDA is first reviewing Novavax's manufacturing process, the company's prospects of securing EUA seem to be good.Novavax could have solid long-term prospects as well. The company is ahead of rivals in developing a combination COVID-19/flu vaccine. Novavax already had a promising experimental flu vaccine, NanoFlu, waiting in the wings. It plans to advance a combination of this vaccine with COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 into phase 2 testing later this year.Continue reading
