Novavax Stock Jumped Today Then Fell -- Is It a Buy?

Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped as much as 9.2% on Tuesday before giving up most of the gain to close up 0.4%. The initial move higher came after the company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Monday. Is Novavax stock a buy after today's volatility?Investors definitely have some reason for optimism about Novavax's near-term prospects. The company announced 2022 revenue guidance of between $4 billion and $5 billion. The midpoint of this admittedly wide range is more than four times Novavax's revenue in 2021.More importantly, Novavax's projected revenue this year should primarily come from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine. CEO Stanley Erck said in the company's conference call that "virtually all" of the guidance is based on expected product-related sales with the exception of $600 to $800 million in grants. By comparison, more than 86% of Novavax's revenue in 2021 stemmed from grants.