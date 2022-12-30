Novavax To Initiate COVID-19 Phase 2 Influenza Combination, Stand Along Vaccine Trials

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Friday announced the start of the phase 2 trial for COVID-19 influenza combination and stand-alone influenza vaccine candidates.

The dose-confirming trial will be done in adults of 50 to 80 years to evaluate safety and effectiveness. The initial trial is scheduled for mid-year 2023.

The company said the Phase 2 dose-confirmation trial to be done in two parts will enroll approximately 2,300 participants across multiple sites in Australia and New Zealand.