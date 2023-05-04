04.05.2023 22:02:00

Novavax to Participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference.

Conference Details:

Fireside Chat

Date:

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time:

10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)

Location:

Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada

Moderator:

Alec Stranahan, Ph.D., Equity Research Analyst – Biotechnology

Novavax participants:

John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer and

Filip Dubovsky, M.D., President, Research & Development



Conference


Event:

Investor Meetings

Date:

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 - Thursday, May 11, 2023

Recordings
A replay of the recorded fireside session will be available through the Events & presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 90 days from the date of the conference.

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined.

Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts: 
Investors
Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com

Media
Ali Chartan or Giovanna Chandler | 240-709-5563
media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-participate-in-the-bofa-securities-2023-health-care-conference-301816524.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

