|
04.05.2023 22:02:00
Novavax to Participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference
GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference.
Conference Details:
Fireside Chat
Date:
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time:
10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)
Location:
Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada
Moderator:
Alec Stranahan, Ph.D., Equity Research Analyst – Biotechnology
Novavax participants:
John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer and
Filip Dubovsky, M.D., President, Research & Development
Conference
Event:
Investor Meetings
Date:
Wednesday, May 10, 2023 - Thursday, May 11, 2023
Recordings
A replay of the recorded fireside session will be available through the Events & presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 90 days from the date of the conference.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined.
Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.
Contacts:
Investors
Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com
Media
Ali Chartan or Giovanna Chandler | 240-709-5563
media@novavax.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-participate-in-the-bofa-securities-2023-health-care-conference-301816524.html
SOURCE Novavax, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novavax Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Novavax Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novavax Inc.
|7,13
|6,83%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienaktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freiatg aufwärts. Die Wall Street wies zum Wochenschluss grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu.