|
08.09.2023 18:00:00
Novavax to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.
H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference:
Fireside Chat
Date:
Monday, September 11, 2023
Time:
4:30 – 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
Location:
Lotte New York Palace Hotel
Moderator:
Vernon Bernardino, Managing Director, Senior
Novavax participants:
Jim Kelly, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial
Conference
Event:
Investor Meetings
Date:
Monday, September 11, 2023
Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference:
Fireside Chat
Date:
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Time:
10:15 – 10:45 a.m. EDT
Location:
Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel
Moderator:
Joel L. Beatty, MD, CFA, Senior Research Analyst –
Novavax participants:
Jim Kelly, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial
Conference
Event:
Investor Meetings
Date:
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
A replay of the recorded fireside sessions will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 90 days from the date of the conference.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID, influenza and COVID and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.
Contacts:
Investors
Erika Schultz
240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com
Media
Ali Chartan
240-720-7804
media@novavax.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-participate-in-upcoming-september-conferences-301922087.html
SOURCE Novavax, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novavax Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Novavax Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novavax Inc.
|8,94
|3,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.