13.10.2022 14:55:04
Novavax's CIC Vaccine Candidate Induces Antibody, T-Cell Responses Against SARS-CoV-2
(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Thursday announced positive results from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its COVID-19-Influenza Combination of NVX-CoV2373 and quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate. The biotech company said the combination was found to have induced antibody and T-Cell response against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 or SARS-CoV-2 and homologous and heterologous influenza strains.
Novavax said its NVX-CoV2373 has previously been shown to induce functional SARS-CoV-2-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T-cell responses and its quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate has previously been shown to induce cross-reactive polyfunctional CD4+ T-cell responses. T-cell responses are found to limit disease severity and clear infection, and in increasing the breadth of immunity.
The Phase 2 confirmation trial is expected to begin by the end of 2022.
