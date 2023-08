Novavax's Protein-based COVID Vaccine Induces Broadly Neutralizing Responses Against XBB Subvariants

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) said its updated protein-based XBB COVID vaccine candidate induced neutralizing antibody responses to the EG.5.1 and XBB.1.16.6 subvariants in small animal and non-human primate studies. The company noted that non-clinical data previously showed that Novavax's COVID vaccine candidate induced functional immune responses for XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16 and XBB.2.3 variants, indicating a broad response that could potentially be applicable for forward-drift variants.

Novavax said the company is in the process of submitting applications for its XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine candidate to regulatory authorities globally.

