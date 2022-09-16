Novavax's Says Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available In Israel For Individuals Aged 12 And Older

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced Friday that the Israel Ministry of Health has granted an import and use permit which provides individuals aged 12 and older access to the Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine.

This will provide active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) as a primary series and as a heterologous booster for those previously vaccinated with mRNA vaccines.

The permit is based on the Israeli Advisory Committee on Epidemics' recommendation.

Nuvaxovid has received authorization for use in adults aged 18 and older from more than 40 markets, including the U.S. and from the World Health Organization. In the 12 through 17 year-old population, the vaccine has been authorized in more than 10 markets including the U.S., the European Union, and the United Kingdom.

Nuvaxovid has also been authorized in the European Union, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Switzerland as a booster in adults aged 18 and older. The vaccine is actively under review in other markets.

The trade name Nuvaxovid has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

