Novavax's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Approved In EU

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) said that the European Commission has granted approval for Nuvaxovid XBB.1.5 dispersion for injection COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) (NVX-CoV2601) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals aged 12 and older.

The decision follows positive opinion for approval from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency.

Novavax said it is working closely with EU member states that have requested doses through the advance purchase agreement to confirm timing of dose delivery on a country-by-country basis.

Novavax's vaccine is authorized for use in the U.S. and is currently under review in other markets.

