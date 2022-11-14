NovaWell Launches its Proven Integrated Behavioral Health Solutions for Health Plans and Healthcare Systems

Backed by Horizon Healthcare Services Inc., this first-of-its-kind model delivers customizable solutions that aim to improve patient outcomes and reduce the total cost of care

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaWell is behavioral health reimagined. Through its suite of solutions for health plans and health systems to treat mental health and substance use disorders, NovaWell's proven integrated and evidence-based approach better addresses a person's holistic health needs and outcomes, increases patient satisfaction, and lowers total care costs.

NovaWell's first-of-its kind model works within a health plan or health system. The offerings empower partners to drive toward integration by enhancing their own existing systems and processes.

NovaWell is born out of the success of Horizon Healthcare Services' (Horizon's) behavioral health program. By completely insourcing behavioral health – and moving away from an outsourced managed behavioral health organization – Horizon has created a cultural and philosophical shift to fully integrate behavioral and physical health. Led by the team that drove transformation at Horizon, NovaWell will be helping other health plans achieve similar results.

"NovaWell is exclusively focused on improving overall health outcomes through an integrated care model," said Suzanne Kunis, President and CEO of NovaWell. "Behavioral health is a deeply personal mission to all of us at NovaWell. We were not satisfied with the status quo and set out to reimagine our delivery system to create true integration and parity between physical health and behavioral health. Integrating physical and behavioral care has been shown1 to reduce total medical expenses between 9-17 percent. NovaWell has achieved phenomenal results not by reducing services, but by improving access, quality, coordination and integration."

"NovaWell is breaking new ground with these solutions," said Gary St. Hilaire, NovaWell's Chairman and the President and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon. "As a veteran of behavioral health, Suzanne is leading a team that can truly move the needle on integrated health in this country. NovaWell's approach works to deliver significant reductions in emergency room utilization and total cost of care by improving health outcomes, engagement rates, and health effectiveness scores. NovaWell's customizable model can be tailored to work in any market."

Using predictive modeling and advanced analytics, NovaWell enables partners to identify member care gaps further upstream and directs members to a behavioral health care option that best fits their particular needs. NovaWell provides a turnkey solution that offers immediate expansion of evidence-based behavioral health resources to meet a broad range of needs, while eliminating administrative burdens.

NovaWell's core offerings empower health plan and health system clients to eliminate silos between physical and behavioral health and achieve true integration. The Company has four core offerings:

NovaClinical SM is a comprehensive model that delivers the best of physical, behavioral and pharmaceutical approaches via 360-degree, fully integrated care management, utilization management, clinical quality improvement and member navigation solutions. The NovaClinical model has driven substantial improvements in behavioral health-specific Health Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) measures, case management engagement and cost of care reductions.





NovaConnect SM is a unique virtual front door allowing direct access to a curated ecosystem of adult and pediatric innovative, evidence-based behavioral health solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with clinically effective treatment, while immediately expanding access for individuals who need support. The proprietary platform includes self-assessments and thousands of on-demand resources, and navigates individuals to the appropriate care solution for their particular needs. NovaConnect expands network access, improves speed to care and has demonstrated significant improvements in member outcomes for traditionally hard-to-treat conditions like eating disorders and obsessive compulsive disorder.





NovaCommunityCare SM is a fully integrated solution designed to address the physical health, behavioral health and social needs (e.g. food, housing, education, financial, and job) of members with serious mental illness and/or substance use disorder. NovaCommunityCare engages existing in-network and system providers in a collaborative, community-based model that is driving a paradigm shift in integrated care. This market-proven solution has achieved significant reductions in behavioral health symptoms, inpatient and emergency department utilization and total cost of care, while fostering overall improvement in quality of life.





NovaNetworkSM: Every health plan has a behavioral health network of clinicians who deliver care to its members. High performing networks are essential to achieving truly integrated care that improves health and reduces costs. NovaNetwork helps health plans improve their network.

About NovaWell

NovaWell, an affiliate of Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., is led by behavioral health industry professionals with deep clinical and administrative expertise. Driven by the fundamental idea that the traditional silos between physical and behavioral health have increased costs and delivered sub-optimal care, NovaWell believes the true path to better health is through an integrated model that connects physical, behavioral, social determinants of health and pharmacy programs to treat a whole person, not just a set of conditions. Powered by advanced analytics and predictive modeling, and utilizing a consumer-friendly digital interface to connect members to care, NovaWell offers health plans and health systems a suite of solutions that drive transformation. NovaWell's core product offerings have demonstrated significant improvements in access and speed to care, high member engagement and satisfaction, reduced behavioral health symptoms, reduced emergency department and inpatient utilization, and reduced total cost of care. Learn more at www.novawell.com .

NovaWell, NovaClinical, NovaConnect, NovaCommunityCare and NovaNetwork are service marks of NovaWell, Inc.

1 Davenport S, Gray TJ, Melek S. How Do Individuals With Behavioral Health Conditions Contribute to Physical and Total Healthcare Spending? Milliman; August 13, 2020

