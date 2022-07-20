Novelis Introduces evercycle™ for Cosmetics with 100% Recycled Aluminum

Product certified to contain 100% recycled content

ATLANTA, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis, a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced it is expanding its evercycle™ portfolio to the cosmetic packaging market. evercycle Cosmetics is certified to contain 100% recycled aluminum and can achieve customers' anodized quality requirements. The new alloy offers packaging customers in the beauty, skincare and wellness space an infinitely recyclable solution compared to plastic alternatives.

"With increasing consumer desire for more sustainable products, Novelis is proud to offer our customers a new packaging solution that is not only made from 100% recycled aluminum but one that can also be easily recycled again," said Jami Chime, Account Manager, Specialty Products, Novelis North America. "Given the advantages of recycling aluminum, Novelis aims to enable more sustainable solutions alongside our customers. As we take steps to decrease carbon emissions 30% by 2026 and become a carbon neutral company by 2050 or sooner, we remain committed to increasing the amount of recycled content in our products."

Novelis developed the evercycle Cosmetics alloy with Anomatic, a world leader in anodized aluminum packaging solutions. A pioneer in metal finishing, the company first patented its anodizing technology, the Anomatic System, in 1967. Anodizing is an electrochemical process that transforms aluminum's composition by adding a decorative and durable barrier while maintaining the inherent, sustainable benefits of the metal. It is an increasingly preferred choice for cosmetics, consumer electronics, medical device and pharmaceutical packaging. evercycle enables Anomatic to offer the cosmetics packaging industry new options using its all-aluminum, customizable stock packaging range. Consumers can place these 100% recyclable containers into their curbside recycling bins when empty, contributing to a circular economy.

"Anomatic believes it is our corporate social responsibility to make decisions and take actions that protect and benefit our planet. We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Novelis, enabling us to develop a groundbreaking product that reduces our carbon footprint and benefits brands and consumers alike who share a passion for more sustainable solutions," said Mark Ormiston, Vice President – Innovation, Technology & Sustainability, Anomatic. "Rethinking packaging's function, design and manufacture from cradle-to-end-use, we are cultivating and fostering innovation that leads to positive change."

evercycle Cosmetics is certified by SCS Global Services to contain 100% recycled aluminum. SCS Global Services is a third-party certification company providing independent verification that sustainability claims related to an organization's products and operations are honest, valid and transparent. This is the second commercially available evercycle offering by Novelis following its introduction of a 100% recycled aluminum food container alloy.

Aluminum is a sustainable alternative compared to other packaging types because it can be recycled over and over without losing any of its properties. In addition, recycling aluminum uses 95% less energy and reduces the carbon footprint by approximately 95% compared to using primary aluminum.

Novelis produces its evercycle Cosmetics alloy in Oswego, New York; Kingston, Ontario; and Buckhannon, West Virginia.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $17.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release that describe Novelis' intentions, expectations or predictions may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include Novelis' expectations to meet certain environmental targets. Novelis cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty. We do not intend, and we disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important risk factors which could impact outcomes are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novelis-introduces-evercycle-for-cosmetics-with-100-recycled-aluminum-301589855.html

SOURCE Novelis Inc.