"novelle" rolls out the red carpet for a star-studded grand opening weekend at Mohegan Sun June 20 through June 22

UNCASVILLE, Conn., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Sun, one of the world's leading integrated entertainment resort destinations, today announced the official details surrounding the grand opening of, novelle, a highly-anticipated and first-of-its-kind nightlife experience featuring a chic and modern lounge atmosphere with thrilling table games, bottle service, live music by A-list DJs and much more.

Starting on Thursday, June 20 through Saturday, June 22, the new luxury nightclub, gaming and dining venue welcomes more than a dozen of today's hottest celebrities, with Juice WRLD kicking off the celebrations on Thursday, followed by Ludacris stopping by for special performances on Friday night. On Saturday, June 22, novelle truly sets the stage for what's to come at Mohegan Sun's newest nightlife experience, with Ciara, Khloe Kardashianand DJ Cassidy hosting the official launch party. Not to mention, Melissa and Joe Gorga, and Dorinda Medley from Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City and New Jersey, along with America's favorite reality TV stars, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, and Boston Red Sox greats Jonny Damon and Roger Clemons, will also join for novelle's grand opening celebration, with the chance for additional appearances by surprise guests and performers throughout the weekend.

"We are thrilled to open novelle with such an amazing lineup of celebrities and artists," said General Manager, Joe O'Connor. "The novelle concept is unlike any other in the resort and entertainment industry and we are happy to share this experience with our guests. Our focus as a brand is to stay ahead of the ever-evolving trends in nightlife and gaming, and with that, we plan on rolling out exciting programming at novelle every Thursday Friday and Saturday night."

To celebrate the official opening of novelle, Mohegan Sun is hosting an exciting lineup of special events taking place on Saturday, June 22, giving guests the perfect opportunity to plan a weekend retreat and join for the glamourous entertainment and red-carpet festivities. Starting at 6:30 p.m., Bachelor Nation fans can hear from reality TV's red hot couple first-hand during an engaging live Reality Check with Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph in The Shops. In the Mohegan Sun Arena, Ciara will host a private concert for VIP guests before heading to novelle to close out the evening with Khloe, DJ Cassidy and her fellow celebrity attendees.

Additionally, for club-goers and gamers eager to try their hand in a lounge-style game of blackjack or celebrate with bottle service, novelle is open for an exclusive "sneak peek" event on Thursday, June 13 and soft opening party on Friday, June 14. Following their performance in Mohegan Sun Arena, Method Man and other members of the famous hip-hop group, Wu-Tang, are slated to christen the ultra-luxurious nightlife space in advance of the star-studded grand opening weekend.

Guests can follow @novellemohegan on Instagram and Twitter to stay up-to-date on novelle's celebrity appearances and grand opening event details. Reservations are available throughout novelle's VIP weekend by calling 1-860-861-5994. For more information on novelle, visit novellemohegan.com.

Embrace the novelle experience…

Boasting a first-of-its-kind offering for the entertainment and casino industry, novelle is a unique 15,000-square-foot venue that will shift seamlessly from a chic and modern lounge, to an entertaining night out, featuring thrilling table games and eclectic sharable plates, to a stylish ultra-lounge experience powered by high-profile DJs, bottle service and a lively dance floor. Opening in June 2019, novelle invites guests to embrace an all-new social nightlife experience at Mohegan Sun, perfect for an evening among close friends and like-minded entertainment seekers.

Additional highlights of novelle include:

- 24 dining and bottle service VIP tables offering and six gaming tables with double seats for couples

- Four private rooms offering the ability for guests to rent a room for a large or small group, with custom catering and lower table limits

- A state-of-the-art sound system with DJ booth prepared to host the industry's top artists

- Accelerated drink service with hand-crafted cocktails

- A consolidated "greatest hits" menu showcasing a variety of cuisines and flavors including dishes such as Roasted Beet Salad, Seared Sesame Tuna & Steak Frites novelle, and more

- Two beautiful, full-service bars offering a classic, yet modern beverage program and team

