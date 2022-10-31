NOVEMBER 1, 2022: RACIAL WEALTH GAP AND PUBLIC HEALTH ADDRESSED - VIRTUAL PRESS CONFERENCE

WASHINGTON

The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) will host a Social Justice Thought Leader Roundtable, titled "Closing the Gaps: from Wealth to Health," on Monday, October 31st and Tuesday, November 1st, in Washington D.C., with a virtual press conference to follow Tuesday's sessions. The sessions will be closed.

WHAT: The Thought Leader Roundtable will address the impact racism and systematic oppression have on the racial wealth gap, with sessions discussing how the racial wealth gap affects public health and the role public health has to play in addressing these societal challenges. The conversations during the Roundtable will lead to the development of draft recommendations for addressing systemic racism through a social justice framework in public health practice. The virtual conference will share what was discussed, learned and provide a broader vision for the future. Media will have the opportunity to ask questions through Zoom's messaging box during the conference with questions being addressed during a Q+A session directly after remarks. A full report will be forthcoming and shared online.

WHO: The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors will host state chronic disease directors and health industry experts from all over the country, including participants from Arizona, Michigan, Iowa, and New Jersey, among other states. Representatives from the John Lewis Center for Social Justice as well as the Network for Public Health Law will be in attendance, also. John Robitscher, MPH, CEO of the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors, will lead the press conference and will be joined by Robyn Taylor, MBA, Sr. Director of Health Equity, NACDD; Kristi Pier, Director, Chronic Disease, Maryland Department of Health; Teresa Aseret-Manygoats, MPA, Bureau Chief/Chronic Disease Director, Arizona Department of Health Services and Karida Brown, MS, RD, Professor, Emory University.

WHEN:

Virtual Press Conference, via Zoom: 12:30 P.M. EST, lasting approximately one (1) hour.

WHERE: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82772016921 — Please confirm your participation by email at jonathan@newaboa.com or by number at (404) 659-0919.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

A. Brown-Olmstead Associates

Jonathan Arias

(404) 659-0919

amanda@newaboa.com

/PRNewswire/ -- Oct. 31, 2022/

SOURCE National Association of Chronic Disease Directors