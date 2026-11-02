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WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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02.11.2026 17:30:00
November Is Historically the Best Month for the Stock Market. Here Are My Best 3 Stocks to Buy.
If you're thinking about sitting out the stock market in November due to concerns like the election, the status of the Iran war, or any other item, don't. History is not on your side. Research from The Motley Fool shows that November is the best month of the year for the S&P 500. It averages around a 1.9% gain in November, beating out April's and December's 1.4% gain. There's a midterm or regular election cycle in half of those years, so it's clear that this isn't an effect investors need to consider.
With November being the best month to invest in historically, what are the three best stocks to buy? Well, I think Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) top the list, and each looks pretty attractive right now.
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