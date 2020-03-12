NOViiX Acquisitions, Inc. Earns First Campaign Cup

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOViiX Acquisitions, Inc., a Canadian sales and marketing company based in Saint John, New Brunswick, recently announced it received a national award for exceptional results achieved on behalf of a leading telecommunications client during 2019.

For the first time in company history, NOViiX Acquisitions, Inc. received the Campaign Cup, a national honor determined by comparing sales and quality metrics of all offices participating in the same campaign. President Jerry Lo offered lofty praise to his team for the noteworthy accomplishment.

"This honor is special, because every person on this team earned it," said Lo. "I'm humbled, but also gratified that we were able to achieve award-winning results on behalf of the client."

NOViiX Acquisitions, Inc. embraces core values of integrity, teamwork, quality, and growth while focusing on direct marketing via face-to-face interaction. Team members engage in a leadership development platform that provides performance-based opportunities while proven methods of customer acquisition and retention to build strong and lasting partnerships.

NOViiX Acquisitions, Inc. believes in promoting from within and provides team members with ample training and leadership development opportunities. The company is dedicated to growth through leadership.

About NOViiX Acquisitions, Inc.

NOViiX Acquisitions, Inc. specializes in direct marketing and customer acquisition for the most respected companies in the telecommunications industry. The firm also prides itself in offering a genuine opportunity to its committed staff members by providing the tools, support, and training for a solid career. For more information, call 506-214-9447 or go to https://www.noviixinc.com/.

