Novo Nordisk: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 4, 2026, Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) announced raised full-year financial guidance alongside a return to volume growth across its core therapy areas. The drugmaker is navigating lower realized prices in the U.S. market while expanding its global footprint and advancing next-generation metabolic treatments. Three things management said stand out.

Management is speeding up the global rollout of its oral obesity treatment to capture international demand before loss of exclusivity, or LOE (when patent protections expire and generic competition enters), affects older products in key regions. Expanding into new international markets helps build early market share in the oral segment.

After a flat start to the year, patient additions accelerated across both diabetes and obesity divisions. Expanding the patient base by 1.3 million in a single quarter provides underlying volume growth as U.S. net prices face ongoing pressure.

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