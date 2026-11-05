Novo Nordisk Aktie

Novo Nordisk ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.11.2026 02:55:55

Novo Nordisk: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 4, 2026, Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) announced raised full-year financial guidance alongside a return to volume growth across its core therapy areas. The drugmaker is navigating lower realized prices in the U.S. market while expanding its global footprint and advancing next-generation metabolic treatments. Three things management said stand out.

Management is speeding up the global rollout of its oral obesity treatment to capture international demand before loss of exclusivity, or LOE (when patent protections expire and generic competition enters), affects older products in key regions. Expanding into new international markets helps build early market share in the oral segment.

After a flat start to the year, patient additions accelerated across both diabetes and obesity divisions. Expanding the patient base by 1.3 million in a single quarter provides underlying volume growth as U.S. net prices face ongoing pressure.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Novo Nordisk 36,93 -1,78% Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs) 36,88 -1,97% Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Baisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgibt. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen