Novo Nordisk A/S – Reduction of the share capital

Bagsværd, Denmark, 27 April 2022 – At Novo Nordisk’s Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2022, it was decided to reduce the company’s B share capital from DKK 354,512,800 to DKK 348,512,800 by cancellation of part of the company’s portfolio of own B shares equal to a nominal value of DKK 6,000,000 divided into 30,000,000 B shares of DKK 0.20 each.



Today, Novo Nordisk has registered the implementation of the reduction of the share capital with the Danish Business Authority and cancelled B shares at a nominal value of DKK 6,000,000. After the reduction of the share capital, the company’s share capital is nominally DKK 456,000,000, which is divided into an A share capital of nominally DKK 107,487,200 and a B share capital of nominally DKK 348,512,800.

The reduction of the share capital will not affect Novo Nordisk’s share repurchase programme which will continue as previously announced.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 47,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Further information

Media: Ambre Brown Morley +45 3079 9289 abmo@novonordisk.com Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US) +1 848 304 1027 niaa@novonordisk.com Investors: Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com David Heiberg Landsted +45 3077 6915 dhel@novonordisk.com Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode +45 3075 5956 jrde@novonordisk.com Mark Joseph Root (US) +1 848 213 3219 mjhr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 31 /2022

Attachment