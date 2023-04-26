26.04.2023 13:51:44

Novo Nordisk A/S – Reduction of the share capital

Bagsværd, Denmark, 26 April 2023 – At Novo Nordisk’s Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2023, it was decided to reduce the company’s B share capital from DKK 348,512,800 to DKK 343,512,800 by cancellation of part of the company’s portfolio of own B shares equal to a nominal value of DKK 5,000,000 divided into 25,000,000 B shares of DKK 0.20 each.

Today, Novo Nordisk has registered the implementation of the reduction of the share capital with the Danish Business Authority and cancelled B shares at a nominal value of DKK 5,000,000. After the reduction of the share capital, the company’s share capital is nominally DKK 451,000,000, which is divided into an A share capital of nominally DKK 107,487,200 and a B share capital of nominally DKK 343,512,800.

The reduction of the share capital will not affect Novo Nordisk’s share repurchase programme which will continue as previously announced.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 54,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact for further information

Media: 
Ambre Brown Morley
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)
+1 848 304 1027
niaa@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com		Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

Company annuncement No 27 / 2023

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Novo Nordiskmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novo Nordiskmehr Analysen

27.04.23 Novo Nordisk Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.04.23 Novo Nordisk Overweight Barclays Capital
18.04.23 Novo Nordisk Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
18.04.23 Novo Nordisk Buy Deutsche Bank AG
14.04.23 Novo Nordisk Sell UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Novo Nordisk 150,30 -0,03% Novo Nordisk

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut: ATX schließt höher -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX beendet Handel an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stieg am Donnerstag etwas an. Der DAX zeigte sich letztendlich knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. An den US-Börsen dominierten am Donnerstag die Bullen. Die Tendenz an den Märkten in Fernost war positiv.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen