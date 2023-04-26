Novo Nordisk A/S – Reduction of the share capital

Bagsværd, Denmark, 26 April 2023 – At Novo Nordisk’s Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2023, it was decided to reduce the company’s B share capital from DKK 348,512,800 to DKK 343,512,800 by cancellation of part of the company’s portfolio of own B shares equal to a nominal value of DKK 5,000,000 divided into 25,000,000 B shares of DKK 0.20 each.



Today, Novo Nordisk has registered the implementation of the reduction of the share capital with the Danish Business Authority and cancelled B shares at a nominal value of DKK 5,000,000. After the reduction of the share capital, the company’s share capital is nominally DKK 451,000,000, which is divided into an A share capital of nominally DKK 107,487,200 and a B share capital of nominally DKK 343,512,800.

The reduction of the share capital will not affect Novo Nordisk’s share repurchase programme which will continue as previously announced.

