Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 26 June 2023 – On 9 May 2023, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 30 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023.



Under the programme initiated 9 May 2023, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 5.8 billion in the period from 10 May 2023 to 8 August 2023.

Since the announcement 19 June of the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Number of B shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,024,200 2,277,036,163 19 June 2023 85,000 1,086.02 92,311,322 20 June 2023 98,000 1,090.61 106,880,269 21 June 2023 91,000 1,105.26 100,578,946 22 June 2023 82,000 1,077.25 88,334,901 23 June 2023 86,000 1,087.99 93,567,451 Accumulated under the programme 2,466,200 2,758,709,052

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 13,450,132 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.6% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,255,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 30 billion during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023. As of 23 June 2023, Novo Nordisk has since 1 February 2023 repurchased a total of 11,396,541 B shares at an average share price of DKK 1,074.71 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 12,247,946,704.

