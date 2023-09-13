|
13.09.2023 17:33:30
Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme
Bagsværd, Denmark, 13
September 2023 – On 10 August 2023, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 30 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023.
Under the programme initiated 10 August 2023, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 5.7 billion in the period from 10 August 2023 to 31 October 2023.
Since the announcement 4 September 2023, the following transactions have been made:
|Number of B shares (of DKK 0.20)
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,290,581
|1,641,167,229
|4 September 2023
|73,000
|1,323.58
|96,621,339
|5 September 2023
|73,000
|1,323.46
|96,612,768
|6 September 2023
|73,000
|1,328.84
|97,005,131
|7 September 2023
|73,000
|1,336.46
|97,561,338
|8 September 2023
|77,300
|1,356.30
|104,841,799
|11 September 2023
|70,500
|1,369.67
|96,561,624
|12 September 2023
|70,200
|1,374.21
|96,469,520
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,800,581
|2,326,840,748
The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.
With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns as of 12 September 2023 a total of 18,048,693 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.8% of the share capital. As of 12 September 2023, the total amount of A and B shares of DKK 0.20 in the company is 2,255,000,000 including treasury shares.
Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 30 billion during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023. As of 12 September 2023, Novo Nordisk has since 1 February 2023 repurchased a total of 16,019,162 B shares of DKK 0.20 at an average share price of DKK 1,099.69 per B share of DKK 0.20 equal to a transaction value of DKK 17,616,071,333.
As communicated on 10 August 2023 in connection with the release of Novo Nordisk's financial results for the first six months of 2023, and again this morning in the press release, Novo Nordisk's Board of Directors has approved a stock split of the Novo Nordisk B shares listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and of the American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) listed on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in a two-for-one ratio. The trading unit of the Novo Nordisk B shares listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen has been changed from DKK 0.20 to DKK 0.10 as of 13 September 2023.
This is the last company announcement on the 2023 share repurchase programme regarding the old trading unit of DKK 0.20 in ISIN code DK0060534915. The next company announcement on the 2023 share repurchase programme will cover the updated trading unit of DKK 0.10 in ISIN code DK0062498333.
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 59,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contacts for further information
|Media:
|Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com
|Elizabeth DeLuca (US)
+1 609 580 9868
edel@novonordisk.com
|Investors:
|Daniel Muusmann
Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com
|Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com
|David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com
|Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com
|Sina Meyer
+45 3075 6656 azey@novonordisk.com
|Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259 fptr@novonordisk.com
Company announcement No 58 / 2023
Attachments
