|
06.11.2023 21:56:50
Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme
Bagsværd, Denmark, 06 November 2023 – The execution of Novo Nordisk A/S’ overall share repurchase programme for 2023 of DKK 30 billion continues. As part of this, Novo Nordisk A/S has now initiated a new share repurchase programme of up to DKK 4.1 billion in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules”).
The purpose of the programme is to reduce the company’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive programmes. B shares of DKK 0.10 will be repurchased during the trading period starting 7 November 2023 and ending on 29 January 2024. A maximum of 350,000,000 B shares of DKK 0.10 in total can be bought during the trading period.
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 61,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contacts for further information
|Media:
|Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com
|Elizabeth DeLuca (US)
+1 609 580 9868
edel@novonordisk.com
|Investors:
|Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com
|Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com
|David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com
|Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com
|Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com
|Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259
fptr@novonordisk.com
Company announcement No 72 / 2023
Attachment
