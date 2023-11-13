|
13.11.2023 20:30:29
Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme
Bagsværd, Denmark, 13 November 2023 – On 6 November 2023, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 30 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023.
Under the programme initiated 6 November 2023, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 4.1 billion in the period from 7 November 2023 to 29 January 2024.
Since the announcement of the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Number of B shares (of DKK 0.10)
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|7 November 2023
|110,000
|706.32
|77,694,791
|8 November 2023
|110,000
|712.80
|78,408,223
|9 November 2023
|110,000
|704.27
|77,469,395
|10 November 2023
|110,000
|701.93
|77,211,766
|Accumulated under the programme
|440,000
|310,784,175
The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.
Transactions related to Novo Nordisk’s incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer from Novo Nordisk of 132,498 B shares in the period from 7 November 2023 to 10 November 2023. The shares in these transactions were not part of the Safe Harbour repurchase programme.
With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 48,445,608 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares of DKK 0.10 in the company is 4,510,000,000 including treasury shares.
Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 30 billion during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023. As of 10 November 2023, Novo Nordisk has since 1 February 2023 repurchased a total of 44,547,778 B shares of DKK 0.10 at an average share price of DKK 587.82 per B share of DKK 0.10 equal to a transaction value of DKK 26,185,868,973.
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 61,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contacts for further information
|Media:
|Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com
|Elizabeth DeLuca (US)
+1 609 580 9868
edel@novonordisk.com
|Investors:
|Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com
|Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com
|David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com
|Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com
|Sina Meyer
+45 3075 6656 azey@novonordisk.com
|Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259 fptr@novonordisk.com
Company Announcement No 77/ 2023
