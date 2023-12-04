04.12.2023 13:42:36

Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 04 December 2023 – On 6 November 2023, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 30 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023.

Under the programme initiated 6 November 2023, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 4.1 billion in the period from 7 November 2023 to 29 January 2024.

Since the announcement of the programme, the following transactions have been made:

 Number of B shares (of DKK 0.10)Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,546,000 1,081,285,787
27 November 2023110,000715.6478,720,749
28 November 2023115,000693.4779,749,050
29 November 2023112,000688.9577,162,154
30 November 2023110,000690.6175,967,153
1 December 2023110,000692.5076,174,664
Accumulated under the programme2,103,000 1,469,059,557

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 50,107,054B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares of DKK 0.10 in the company is 4,510,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 30 billion during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023. As of 01 December 2023, Novo Nordisk has since 1 February 2023 repurchased a total of 46,210,778 B shares of DKK 0.10 at an average share price of DKK 591.73 per B share of DKK 0.10 equal to a transaction value of DKK 27,344,144,355.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 61,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Elizabeth DeLuca (US)
+1 609 580 9868
edel@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3075 6656 azey@novonordisk.com		Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259 fptr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 81 / 2023

Attachments


