Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 2 April 2024 – On 6 February 2024, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 20 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2024.

Under the programme initiated 6 February 2024, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.1 billion in the period from 6 February 2024 to 30 April 2024.

Since the announcement 25 March 2024, the following transactions have been made:

 Number of B sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,429,500 1,231,704,601
25 March 202440,000888.4835,539,340
26 March 202440,000886.9835,479,153
27 March 202441,000889.9136,486,333
Accumulated under the programme1,550,500 1,339,209,427

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 48,091,207 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,510,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 20 billion during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2024. As of 27 March 2024, Novo Nordisk has since 6 February 2024 repurchased a total of 1,550,500 B shares at an average share price of DKK 863.73 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 1,339,209,427.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Company announcement No 27 / 2024

