27.01.2025 14:04:58

Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 27 January 2025 – On 11 November 2024, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 20 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2024.

Under the programme initiated 11 November 2024, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 3,136,206,122.30 in the period from 11 November 2024 to 3 February 2025.

Since the announcement 20 January 2025, the following transactions have been made:

 Number of
B shares		Average
purchase price		Transaction
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement3,488,267 2,472,454,157
20 January 2025105,000569.9859,847,401
21 January 2025110,000568.0762,487,997
22 January 2025104,826585.9561,422,525
23 January 2025120,000580.9069,707,958
24 January 202589,981619.0955,706,315
Accumulated under the programme4,018,074 2,781,626,352

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 25,365,731 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.6% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,465,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 20 billion during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2024. As of 24 January 2025, Novo Nordisk has since 6 February 2024 repurchased a total 24,221,173 B shares at an average share price of DKK 811.08 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 19,645,420,230.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 72,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.
                 


Contacts for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

 		Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com

 
Investors: 
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

 		David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

 
Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656 azey@novonordisk.com

 		Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649 idmg@novonordisk.com

 
Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com

 		 

Company announcement No 05/2025

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Novo Nordiskmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novo Nordiskmehr Analysen

24.01.25 Novo Nordisk Buy UBS AG
24.01.25 Novo Nordisk Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.01.25 Novo Nordisk Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.01.25 Novo Nordisk Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.01.25 Novo Nordisk Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Novo Nordisk 81,67 -3,00% Novo Nordisk

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.01.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.25 KW 4: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
25.01.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.01.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Gewinner- und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.25 KW 4: So performten die ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX mit klaren Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beginnen die neue Woche mit Verlusten. Die asiatischen Indizes verzeichneten am Montag mehrheitlich Verluste.

Nachrichten