28.04.2023 13:31:29

Novo Nordisk A/S – Total number of voting rights and share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as of 28 April 2023

Bagsværd, Denmark, 28 April 2023 – In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Novo Nordisk A/S is required to publish the total number of voting rights and the size of the share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as per the end of a month where changes therein have occurred.

Referring to Company Announcement no 27/2023 dated 26 April 2023, please find below a statement regarding the total number of voting rights and share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as per 28 April 2023.

 Number of shares
(of DKK 0.20 each)		Share capital (nominal value, DKK)Number of votes1


A shares
537,436,000
107,487,200
107,487,200,000


B shares
1,717,564,000
343,512,800		  
34,351,280,000


Total
2,255,000,000
451,000,000		  
141,838,480,000

1 Each A share of DKK 0.01 carries 10 votes, whereas each B share of DKK 0.01 carries one vote. Thus, each A share of DKK 0.20 carries 200 votes and each B share of DKK 0.20 (the present denomination of the company's shares) carries 20 votes. Treasury shares are included in the table above but voting rights of treasury shares are suspended at the general meetings of Novo Nordisk A/S.  

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 54,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact for further information

Media: 
Ambre Brown Morley
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)
+1 848 304 1027
niaa@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com		Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

 

Company announcement No 28 / 2023

