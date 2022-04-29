|
29.04.2022 13:08:45
Novo Nordisk A/S – Total number of voting rights and share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as of 29 April 2022
Bagsværd, Denmark, 29 April 2022 – In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Novo Nordisk A/S is required to publish the total number of voting rights and the size of the share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as per the end of a month where changes therein have occurred.
Referring to Company Announcement no 31/2022 dated 27 April 2022, please find below a statement regarding the total number of voting rights and share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as per 29 April 2022.
|Number of shares
(of DKK 0.20 each)
|Share capital (nominal value, DKK)
|Number of votes1
A shares
537,436,000
107,487,200
107,487,200,000
B shares
1,742,564,000
348,512,800
|
34,851,280,000
Total
2,280,000,000
456,000,000
|
142,338,480,000
1 Each A share of DKK 0.01 carries 10 votes, whereas each B share of DKK 0.01 carries one vote. Thus, each A share of DKK 0.20 carries 200 votes and each B share of DKK 0.20 (the present denomination of the company's shares) carries 20 votes. Treasury shares are included in the table above but voting rights of treasury shares are suspended at the general meetings of Novo Nordisk A/S.
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 47,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Further information
|Media:
|Ambre Brown Morley
|+45 3079 9289
|abmo@novonordisk.com
|Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)
|+1 848 304 1027
|niaa@novonordisk.com
|Investors:
|Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
|+45 3075 2175
|dabo@novonordisk.com
|Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk
|+45 3075 2253
|arnd@novonordisk.com
|David Heiberg Landsted
|+45 3077 6915
|dhel@novonordisk.com
|Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
|+45 3075 5956
|jrde@novonordisk.com
|Mark Joseph Root (US)
|+1 848 213 3219
|mjhr@novonordisk.com
Company announcement No 35 / 2022
Attachment
