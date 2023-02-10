10.02.2023 12:36:02

Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Bagsværd, Denmark, 10 February 2023 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMaha Kutay
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusClosely related to Kasim Kutay, member of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		ADRs
 Identification codeNVO
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
 DKK 962.04705 ADRs 
    
    
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price



705 ADRs
DKK 962.04
e)Date of the transaction2023-02-09
f)Place of the transactionNew York Stock Exchange


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMaha Kutay
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusClosely related to Kasim Kutay, member of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0060534915
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
 DKK 961.2784 Shares 
    
    
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price



784 Shares
DKK 961.2
e)Date of the transaction2023-02-10
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 54,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact for further information

Media: 
Ambre Brown Morley
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

 		Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)
+1 848 304 1027
niaa@novonordisk.com

 
Investors: 
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

 		Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

 
David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

 		Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

 

Company announcement No 11 / 2023

