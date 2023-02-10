|
10.02.2023 12:36:02
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons
Bagsværd, Denmark, 10 February 2023 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.
The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.
Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Maha Kutay
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Closely related to Kasim Kutay, member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|ADRs
|Identification code
|NVO
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 962.04
|705 ADRs
|d)
|Aggregated information
705 ADRs
DKK 962.04
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-02-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|New York Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Maha Kutay
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Closely related to Kasim Kutay, member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 961.2
|784 Shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
784 Shares
DKK 961.2
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-02-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 54,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contact for further information
|Media:
|Ambre Brown Morley
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com
|Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)
+1 848 304 1027
niaa@novonordisk.com
|Investors:
|Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com
|Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com
|David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com
|Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com
Company announcement No 11 / 2023
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novo Nordiskmehr Nachrichten
|
01.02.23
|Novo Nordisk-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Novo Nordisk übertrifft mit Quartalsbilanz die Erwartungen und kündigt Aktienrückkauf an (Dow Jones)
|
01.02.23
|Gutes US-Geschäft: Insulinhersteller Novo Nordisk verdient 2022 deutlich mehr (dpa-AFX)
|
31.01.23
|Ausblick: Novo Nordisk mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Novo Nordisk zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.01.23
|Novo Nordisk-Aktie zieht an: JPMorgan sieht Novo Nordisk als besonders aussichtsreiche Aktie (dpa-AFX)
|
25.11.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Ziel für Novo Nordisk auf 810 Kronen - 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|
22.11.22
|Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Plus: Novo Nordisk baut seine Fertigungskapazitäten aus (Dow Jones)
|
02.11.22
|Novo Nordisk-Aktie legt zu: Novo Nordisk wird nach starkem Quartal zuversichtlicher (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Novo Nordiskmehr Analysen
|06.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|UBS AG
|06.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|UBS AG
|06.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.01.23
|Novo Nordisk Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.01.23
|Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|UBS AG
|20.01.23
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|UBS AG
|09.01.23
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|UBS AG
|05.01.23
|Novo Nordisk Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.11.22
|Novo Nordisk Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.22
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.08.22
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.07.22
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novo Nordisk
|130,98
|0,61%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen sind zurück: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten vor dem Wochenende Verluste verkraften. Die US-Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.