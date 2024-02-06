Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Bagsværd, Denmark, 6 February 2024 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.



The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk and have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 818.66 35 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



35 shares

DKK 818.66 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-05 f) Place of the transaction (AQEA) AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE AUCTION ON DEMAND (AOD)





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 801.37 309 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



309 shares

DKK 801.37 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-05 f) Place of the transaction (AQEU) AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 808.08 8,510 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



8,510 shares

DKK 808.08 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-05 f) Place of the transaction (BEUP) CBOE EUROPE - DXE PERIODIC (NL)





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 805.90 355 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



355 shares

DKK 805.90 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-05 f) Place of the transaction (CEUD) CBOE EUROPE - DXE DARK ORDER BOOK (NL)





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 811.02 35,585 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



35,585 shares

DKK 811.02 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-05 f) Place of the transaction (CEUX) CBOE EUROPE - DXE ORDER BOOKS (NL)





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 810.89 3,962 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



3,962 shares

DKK 810.89 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-05 f) Place of the transaction (MCSE) Nasdaq COPENHAGEN A/S - AUCTION ON DEMAND





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 818.83 159 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



159 shares

DKK 818.83 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-05 f) Place of the transaction (SGMV) SIGMA X EUROPE AUCTION BOOK





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 820.50 26 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



26 shares

DKK 820.50 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-05 f) Place of the transaction (TQEA) TURQUOISE EUROPE - LIT AUCTIONS





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 808.69 574 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



574 shares

DKK 808.69 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-05 f) Place of the transaction (TQEX) TURQUOISE EUROPE





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 809.76 129,916 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



129,916 shares

DKK 809.76 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-05 f) Place of the transaction (XCSE) NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 807.51 569 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



569 shares

DKK 807.51 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-05 f) Place of the transaction (XPAC) POSIT AUCTION





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Amendment to company announcement no. 8 / 2024 which erroneously stated 10,000 shares too many, cf. also Remuneration Report 2023, page 20 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in accordance with Long Term incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 139,422 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



139,422 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Martin Holst Lange 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 797.80 16,000 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



16,000 shares

DKK 797.80 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-05 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Tania Sabroe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 797.10 21,264 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



21,264 shares

DKK 797.10 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-05 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Marcus Schindler 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 809.71 36,392 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



36,392 shares

DKK 809.71 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-06 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Camilla Sylvest 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 809.64 74,915 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



74,915 shares

DKK 809.64 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-05 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Henrik Ehlers Wulff 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 823.09 60,000 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



60,000 shares

DKK 823.09 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-06 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

abmo@novonordisk.com



Elizabeth DeLuca (US)

+1 609 580 9868

edel@novonordisk.com



Investors: Daniel Muusmann Bohsen

+45 3075 2175

dabo@novonordisk.com



Frederik Taylor Pitter

+45 3075 8259 fptr@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted

+45 3077 6915

dhel@novonordisk.com



Mark Joseph Root (US)

+1 848 213 3219

mjhr@novonordisk.com



Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656 azey@novonordisk.com





