Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Bagsværd, Denmark, 6 February 2024 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk and have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 818.6635 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


35 shares
DKK 818.66		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-05 
f)Place of the transaction(AQEA) AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE AUCTION ON DEMAND (AOD) 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 801.37309 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


309 shares
DKK 801.37		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-05 
f)Place of the transaction(AQEU) AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 808.088,510 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


8,510 shares
DKK 808.08		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-05 
f)Place of the transaction(BEUP) CBOE EUROPE - DXE PERIODIC (NL) 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 805.90355 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


355 shares
DKK 805.90		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-05 
f)Place of the transaction(CEUD) CBOE EUROPE - DXE DARK ORDER BOOK (NL) 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 811.0235,585 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


35,585 shares
DKK 811.02		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-05 
f)Place of the transaction(CEUX) CBOE EUROPE - DXE ORDER BOOKS (NL) 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 810.893,962 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


3,962 shares
DKK 810.89		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-05 
f)Place of the transaction(MCSE) Nasdaq COPENHAGEN A/S - AUCTION ON DEMAND 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 818.83159 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


159 shares
DKK 818.83		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-05 
f)Place of the transaction(SGMV) SIGMA X EUROPE AUCTION BOOK 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 820.5026 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


26 shares
DKK 820.50		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-05 
f)Place of the transaction(TQEA) TURQUOISE EUROPE - LIT AUCTIONS 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 808.69574 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


574 shares
DKK 808.69		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-05 
f)Place of the transaction(TQEX) TURQUOISE EUROPE 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 809.76129,916 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


129,916 shares
DKK 809.76		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-05 
f)Place of the transaction(XCSE) NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 807.51569 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


569 shares
DKK 807.51		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-05 
f)Place of the transaction(XPAC) POSIT AUCTION 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentAmendment to company announcement no. 8 / 2024 which erroneously stated 10,000 shares too many, cf. also Remuneration Report 2023, page 20 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in accordance with Long Term incentive programme) 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.00139,422 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


139,422 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-01-31 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMartin Holst Lange 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 797.8016,000 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


16,000 shares
DKK 797.80		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonTania Sabroe 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 797.1021,264 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


21,264 shares
DKK 797.10		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMarcus Schindler 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 809.7136,392 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


36,392 shares
DKK 809.71		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-06 
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonCamilla Sylvest 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 809.6474,915 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


74,915 shares
DKK 809.64		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonHenrik Ehlers Wulff 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 823.0960,000 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


60,000 shares
DKK 823.09		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-02-06 
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S 

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Elizabeth DeLuca (US)
+1 609 580 9868
edel@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259 fptr@novonordisk.com
David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656 azey@novonordisk.com

 

Company Announcement No 11 / 2024

