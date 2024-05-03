|
03.05.2024 19:48:16
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons
Bagsværd, Denmark, 3 May 2024 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.
The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk and have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.
Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Maziar Mike Doustdar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 900.05
|178 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
178 shares
DKK 160,208.90
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE AUCTION ON DEMAND (AOD)
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Maziar Mike Doustdar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 900.74
|10,128 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
10,128 shares
DKK 9,122,689.30
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE NON DISPLAY ORDER BOOK (NDOB)
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Maziar Mike Doustdar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 900.17
|2,253 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
2,253 shares
DKK 2,028,089.70
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Maziar Mike Doustdar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 900.10
|18,153 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
18,153 shares
DKK 16,339,540.90
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|CBOE EUROPE - DXE ORDER BOOKS (NL)
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Maziar Mike Doustdar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 900.14
|2,800 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
2,800 shares
DKK 2,520,380.90
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|TURQUOISE EUROPE
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Maziar Mike Doustdar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 900.00
|10,437 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
10,437 shares
DKK 9,393,300.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|UBS EUROPE SE
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Maziar Mike Doustdar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 912.15
|11,051 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
11,051 shares
DKK 10,080,130.60
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contacts for further information
|Media:
|Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com
|Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com
|Investors:
|Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com
|Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com
|David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com
|Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com
|Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656 azey@novonordisk.com
Company announcement No 36 / 2024
Attachment
