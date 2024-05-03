Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
03.05.2024 19:48:16

Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Bagsværd, Denmark, 3 May 2024 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk and have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMaziar Mike Doustdar 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 900.05178 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


178 shares
DKK 160,208.90		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-05-02 
f)Place of the transactionAQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE AUCTION ON DEMAND (AOD) 


 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMaziar Mike Doustdar 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 900.7410,128 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


10,128 shares
DKK 9,122,689.30		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-05-02 
f)Place of the transactionAQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE NON DISPLAY ORDER BOOK (NDOB) 


 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMaziar Mike Doustdar 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 900.172,253 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


2,253 shares
DKK 2,028,089.70		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-05-02 
f)Place of the transactionAQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

 


 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMaziar Mike Doustdar 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 900.1018,153 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


18,153 shares
DKK 16,339,540.90		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-05-02 
f)Place of the transactionCBOE EUROPE - DXE ORDER BOOKS (NL) 


 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMaziar Mike Doustdar 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 900.142,800 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


2,800 shares
DKK 2,520,380.90		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-05-02 
f)Place of the transactionTURQUOISE EUROPE 


 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMaziar Mike Doustdar 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 900.0010,437 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


10,437 shares
DKK 9,393,300.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-05-02 
f)Place of the transactionUBS EUROPE SE 


 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMaziar Mike Doustdar 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 912.1511,051 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


11,051 shares
DKK 10,080,130.60		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-05-02 
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S 

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com
Investors: 
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656 azey@novonordisk.com

 

Company announcement No 36 / 2024

Attachment


