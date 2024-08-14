+++ Einfach investieren: Neueste Raiffeisen Zertifikate, die Sie bereits vor Börsenstart kaufen (zeichnen) können +++-w-
14.08.2024 13:40:03

Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Bagsværd, Denmark, 14 August 2024 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk and have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLiselotte Hyveled 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)Price(s) and volume(s)     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 895.508,480 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


8,480 Shares
DKK 7,593,840		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-08-13 
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen 


Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific
breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk
employs about 69,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more
information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

 		Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com
Investors: 
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

 		David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

 
Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656 azey@novonordisk.com

 		Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

 
Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com		Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259 fptr@novonordisk.com


Company announcement No 63 / 2024

Attachment


