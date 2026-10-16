Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN DE: A3EU6F / ISIN: DK0062498333
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16.10.2026 17:32:00
Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly Just Got Some Fantastic News
If the market for GLP-1 drugs wasn't already expanding rapidly enough, makers of these miracle drugs just got news that could accelerate its growth. A study conducted on mice and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has shown that the GLP-1 drug semaglutide extended lifespan in older, healthy mice by tempering the detrimental effects of aging.
Of course, researchers have long known that calorie restriction can have anti-aging benefits. And GLP-1 drugs are designed to suppress appetite, thereby reducing caloric intake. But the new study, conducted at the University of California, found that the drugs' effects on mice could be more than just a consequence of lower-calorie diets.
In fact, the new study in healthy older mice offers evidence that these drugs may slow physiological aging itself. According to the NIH press release: "Compared with a control group, mice treated with the drug showed improved muscle and cognitive function. Gene expression analysis showed that several hallmarks of natural aging, such as increased inflammation and reduced regenerative capacity, were reduced in treated animals."
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Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk
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16.10.26
|Aufschläge in Europa: STOXX 50 letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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15.10.26
|STOXX 50 aktuell: STOXX 50 schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
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12.10.26
|34-Prozent-Minus: Wie Novo Nordisk den Status als Europas Börsen-König verloren hat (finanzen.at)
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07.10.26
|STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: STOXX 50 gibt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels nach (finanzen.at)
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06.10.26
|Starker Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
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05.10.26
|Gewinne in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Handelsende mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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05.10.26
|Hämophilie-Medikament von Novo Nordisk: FDA-Entscheidung lässt auf sich warten - Aktie gibt nach (Dow Jones)
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30.09.26
|Mittwochshandel in Europa: STOXX 50 schlussendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Novo Nordisk
|15.10.26
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.10.26
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.10.26
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.10.26
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.10.26
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.10.26
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.06.26
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.03.26
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.02.26
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.02.26
|Novo Nordisk Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.02.26
|Novo Nordisk Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.26
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|15.10.26
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.09.26
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly
|1 118,20
|0,07%
|Novo Nordisk
|34,36
|-1,95%
|Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
|34,46
|-1,54%
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