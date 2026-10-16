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16.10.2026 17:32:00

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly Just Got Some Fantastic News

If the market for GLP-1 drugs wasn't already expanding rapidly enough, makers of these miracle drugs just got news that could accelerate its growth. A study conducted on mice and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has shown that the GLP-1 drug semaglutide extended lifespan in older, healthy mice by tempering the detrimental effects of aging.

Of course, researchers have long known that calorie restriction can have anti-aging benefits. And GLP-1 drugs are designed to suppress appetite, thereby reducing caloric intake. But the new study, conducted at the University of California, found that the drugs' effects on mice could be more than just a consequence of lower-calorie diets.

In fact, the new study in healthy older mice offers evidence that these drugs may slow physiological aging itself. According to the NIH press release: "Compared with a control group, mice treated with the drug showed improved muscle and cognitive function. Gene expression analysis showed that several hallmarks of natural aging, such as increased inflammation and reduced regenerative capacity, were reduced in treated animals."

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eli Lilly 1 118,20 0,07% Eli Lilly
Novo Nordisk 34,36 -1,95% Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs) 34,46 -1,54% Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)

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