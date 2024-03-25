|
25.03.2024 11:25:00
Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly May Finally Have Some Real Competition
One of the biggest themes in the pharmaceutical market right now is weight-loss treatments. Demand is off the charts for medications including Ozempic, Rybelsus, Saxenda, Wegovy, Mounjaro, Jardiance, and Zepbound. That's a long list of treatments, isn't it?What you might not know, however, is that just two companies, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), developed all the medications above. Indeed, both companies have made significant inroads in treating diabetes and obesity patients thanks to breakthroughs in compounds known as semaglutide and tirzepatide.However, an emerging biotech could be on their heels, preparing to disrupt Lilly and Novo Nordisk. Let's dig into the full picture and assess what's going on.
