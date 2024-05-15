|
15.05.2024 12:45:00
Novo Nordisk Bets Up to $600 Million on Ozempic 2.0. Here's Why the Stock Is a Buy.
Ozempic, Ozempic, Ozempic. As we all know, Novo Nordisk's (NYSE: NVO) highly successful drug for type 2 diabetes is grabbing headlines, shrinking waistlines and enriching investors.And thanks to a big investment in a new development partnership, there could be plenty more opportunity ahead for Novo Nordisk, with at least one sequel to Ozempic on the way to keep shareholders feeling full.Here's why that's yet another piece of evidence supporting the investment thesis for buying this stock and holding it for years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
