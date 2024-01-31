Novo Nordisk FY23 Profit Rises; Sales Up 36% At CER

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) reported that its fiscal 2023 net profit increased to 83.68 billion Danish kroner from 55.52 billion Danish kroner, prior year. Earnings per share was 18.62 Danish kroner compared to 12.22 Danish kroner. Operating profit increased by 37% in Danish kroner and by 44% at constant exchange rates to 102.6 billion kroner.

Fiscal 2023 net sales increased to 232.26 billion Danish kroner from 176.95 billion Danish kroner. Sales were up 31% in Danish kroner and by 36% at constant exchange rates.

Fourth quarter net profit increased by 62% to 21.96 billion kroner and earnings per share increased by 63% to 4.91 kroner. Net sales were 65.86 billion kroner compared to 48.09 billion kroner.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects operating profit growth to be 21% to 29% at CER. Sales growth is projected to be 18% to 26% at CER.

At the AGM, the Board will propose a final dividend of 6.40 kroner per share for 2023. The expected total dividend for 2023 is 9.40 kroner per share. The Board has decided to initiate a new share repurchase programme of up to 20 billion kroner.

