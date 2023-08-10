Novo Nordisk H1 Net Profit Rises, Sales Up 29%; Increases Full Year Outlook

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) reported first-half net profit of 39.2 billion Danish kroner, an increase of 43% from last year. Earnings per share was 17.41 kroner compared to 12.08 kroner. Operating profit increased by 30% in Danish kroner and by 32% at constant exchange rates to 48.9 billion kroner.

First-half sales increased by 29% in Danish kroner and by 30% at constant exchange rates to 107.7 billion kroner. This was driven by Diabetes care sales growth of 24% in CER and Obesity care sales growth of 157% in CER. Rare disease sales decreased by 18% in CER.

Lars Fruergaard, CEO, said: "The sales growth in the first half of 2023 is driven by increasing demand for our GLP-1-based diabetes and obesity treatments, and we are serving more patients than ever before. The performance in the first six months has enabled us to raise the outlook for the full year."

For 2023, at CER, sales are projected to rise 27% to 33%, revised from prior guidance range of 24% to 30%. Operating profit growth at CER is now projected in a range of 31% to 37%, revised from prior guidance range of 28% to 34%.

