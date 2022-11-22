Novo Nordisk invests DKK 5.4 bn Danish kroner in expansion of clinical manufacturing facilities in Bagsværd, Denmark

Bagsværd, Denmark, 22 November 2022 – Novo Nordisk today announced plans to invest 5.4 bn Danish kroner in the expansion of existing facilities in Bagsværd. The plans also include the construction of a new plant located in extension of the existing facilities.



The investment will establish additional capacity in R&D for manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to supply our global clinical trials. These expansions will provide capacity for developing Novo Nordisk’s future oral and injectable product portfolio.

"This investment in expanding our clinical API capacity in Bagsværd is an important step to ensure the continuous progress of our development pipeline. Increasing our API capacity in R&D will be a key enabler in bringing new innovations to the market, and meet the future demand of our patients”, said Jesper Bøving, senior vice president, CMC Development, Novo Nordisk.

The investment project is expected to be finalised in 2024 and will create around 160 new jobs.

