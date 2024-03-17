|
17.03.2024 14:46:00
Novo Nordisk Is Already Working on Wegovy's Successor -- Time to Buy?
Some pharmaceutical products have become massively popular in the past few years. The class of vaccines and drugs that help prevent and treat COVID-19 is a good example. These allowed us to contain the pandemic, so their fame is well deserved. Another category of drugs has been making plenty of noise lately: anti-obesity medicines.Perhaps the most famous is Wegovy, marketed by Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). The Denmark-based drugmaker is a leader in this niche. Though Wegovy still has a long and bright future ahead of it, Novo Nordisk is working on another highly promising weight loss therapy. Let's find out what it is and its significance for Novo Nordisk's prospects.Novo Nordisk recently reported positive phase 1 data from one of its candidates called amycretin. According to the pharmaceutical giant, amycretin led to a 13.1% mean reduction in body weight after 12 weeks of treatment. The company also highlighted that the medicine's adverse effects were consistent with those of similar therapies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
