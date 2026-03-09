Novo Nordisk Aktie

WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056

09.03.2026 17:00:00

Novo Nordisk Is Slashing Prices for Ozempic and Wegovy. Here's Why That Might End Up Helping the Stock

News that a business is slashing prices isn't great if you're worried about its margins and overall profitability. But offering reduced prices can, however, help with winning market share. As a result, it's not always obvious whether a move to reduce prices can be beneficial for a stock in the long run.Pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is planning to drastically reduce the list prices of its popular GLP-1 treatments, including Ozempic and Wegovy, next year. The company has been facing growing competition, and investors may be concerned that this is confirmation of its struggles in the hotly competitive weight loss market. However, here's why I think that this can prove to be a great move for Novo Nordisk in the long run, and why investors may benefit from it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
