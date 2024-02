Novo Nordisk Just Gave Investors $16.5 Billion More Reasons to Get Excited

Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) just made the headlines for something other than Ozempic. Well, sort of. One of the company's subsidiaries, Novo Holdings, is responsible for deploying capital in a mission-driven, efficient way to help broaden Novo Nordisk's reach.Earlier this week, Novo Holdings announced it was acquiring Catalent for a total enterprise value of $16.5 billion. Let's break down the deal and analyze why this transaction could be a game changer for Novo Nordisk in the long run.Catalent is a subcontractor for drug developers. Essentially, Catalent helps fulfill demand for treatments such as Ozempic and Wegovy at their various manufacturing facilities.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel