Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) is what you might call a "show me" stock. Basically, it made some missteps in the past that have investors on edge. But the company is, actually, putting up strong numbers, and Wall Street still isn't convinced. Here's what's going on and why you may want to take the risk and buy while others are ignoring the company's success.

Novo Nordisk was the first company to sell a GLP-1 weight-loss shot. It was a new class of drugs that helped patients solve a health issue that had long proven difficult to treat. The opportunity was huge, which is actually why Novo Nordisk ended up fumbling the ball. There was so much demand for its GLP-1 shots that the company couldn't keep up. That allowed generic competition to enter the market early.

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