Novo Nordisk – major shareholder announcement

Bagsværd, Denmark, 14 March 2022 – Novo Nordisk today announced that the company has been notified by BlackRock, Inc. (Blackrock) that Blackrock as of 8 March 2022 holds B shares equal to below 5% of the entire share capital of Novo Nordisk. The announcement is in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.



The total B shares according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2)(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act and financial instruments with similar effects according to section 39(2)(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act held by Blackrock correspond to below 5% of the entire share capital and below 5% of the voting rights.

For a full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are held, please see the annex.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 47,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO).

Further information

Media: Ambre Brown Morley +45 3079 9289 abmo@novonordisk.com Michael Bachner (US) +1 609 664 7308 mzyb@novonordisk.com Investors: Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com David Heiberg Landsted +45 3077 6915 dhel@novonordisk.com Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode +45 3075 5956 jrde@novonordisk.com Mark Joseph Root (US) +1 848 213 3219 mjhr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 23 / 2022

Annex

Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited Below 5% BlackRock International Limited Below 5% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Below 5% BlackRock Fund Advisors Below 5% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited Below 5% BlackRock Advisors, LLC Below 5% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Below 5% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited Below 5% Aperio Holdings, LLC Below 5%

Attachment