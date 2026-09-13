Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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13.09.2026 23:15:00
Novo Nordisk May Be Poised to Outpace Eli Lilly With This Key Catalyst
Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) was the first company to produce a GLP-1 weight-loss shot. Technically, the shot was meant for diabetics, but its ability to help people lose weight hit home with more than just diabetics. The drugmaker couldn't keep up with demand, creating an opportunity for Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), which was second to market with GLP-1 shots. When Eli Lilly's drugs appeared to be more effective, it quickly took the lead in the new weight-loss niche. The two companies are competing for market share again, but this time, Novo Nordisk could have the edge. Here's why.
Novo Nordisk's GLP-1 drug is known as either Wegovy or Ozempic. They are the same compound, just targeted at different things: one is meant for diabetics, and the other for those looking to lose weight. Eli Lilly's GLP-1 shot is broken up similarly, with the brand names Mounjaro and Zepbound.
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