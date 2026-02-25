Novo Nordisk Partners Vivtex To Develop Next-generation Oral Medicines For Obesity And Diabetes

(RTTNews) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk and biotechnology company Vivtex Corp. announced Wednesday a partnership to develop next-generation oral biologic medicines for obesity, diabetes and associated comorbidities.

Vivtex is a pre-clinical drug development company that launched as a MIT spin off based on a proprietary platform developed in the laboratories of biotech legend Robert Langer in 2018.

Under the agreement, Vivtex will license select oral drug-delivery technologies to Novo Nordisk, while Vivtex is eligible to receive upfront consideration, research funding and milestone payments totalling up to 2.1 billion US dollars, and tiered royalties on future product sales.

The collaboration aims to enable the oral delivery of biologic drug candidates that are traditionally limited to injectable administration due to poor absorption in the gastrointestinal tract.

The partnership combines Novo Nordisk's deep expertise in peptide and protein therapeutics with Vivtex's proprietary gastrointestinal screening and formulation platform to identify next-generation oral therapeutics.

Vivtex's platform combines multiple proprietary gastrointestinal screening assays, drug-delivery technologies, and computational simulation and AI capabilities to optimize the oral delivery of biologic medicines. Novo Nordisk will assume responsibility for global development, regulatory activities, manufacturing, and commercialization of any resulting products.