Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
|
08.02.2026 22:05:00
Novo Nordisk Plunges Nearly 15% After Earnings. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) reported earnings on Feb. 3, and the stock promptly cratered. There was, clearly, some bad news involved. However, long-term investors should step back and consider the good news that management also discussed. The two big stories, not surprisingly, are both centered on GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.To get the bad news out of the way, Novo Nordisk provided pretty dismal guidance for 2026 when it reported 2025 earnings. There are obviously a lot of moving parts, but the big picture numbers are that sales and earnings are both expected to decline between 5% and 13%.
