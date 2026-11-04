Novo Nordisk Q3 Adj. Operating Profit Increases, Obesity Sales Up 22%; Raises 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO, NOVOB.CO, NOV.DE) reported third quarter net profit of 16.74 billion Danish kroner, a decline of 16% year-over-year. Earnings per share/ ADR was 3.79 kroner, down 16%. Adjusted net profit was 25.60 billion kroner, down 12% from last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share/ADR was 5.79 kroner, a decline of 12%. Reported operating profit decreased by 9% at CER, reflecting non-cash impairment charges in the quarter, related to ziltivekimab and right-sizing of manufacturing network. Adjusted operating profit was 31.72 billion Danish kroner, up 27% at CER, driven by GLP-1 sales growth and a favourable comparison base following 9 billion kroner of company-wide transformation costs recognised in third quarter of 2025.

Third quarter net sales were 79.2 billion kroner, up 4% at CER, driven by continued GLP-1 volume growth across the US and International operations, primarily in obesity. Total obesity sales increased by 22% at CER to 26.2 billion euros.

"Growth was led by our obesity portfolio, with continued uptake of Wegovy pill in the US and encouraging early launches internationally. Our focus is on sustaining this progress through disciplined execution and broader access to our medicines. We are also advancing our pipeline and preparing for the US launch of CagriSema in early 2027, subject to regulatory approval," said Mike Doustdar, CEO of Novo.

For 2026, adjusted sales growth is now expected to be in a range between a decline of 2% to an increase of 2% at CER, with fluctuations in growth rates expected across quarters. Previously, the company anticipated between a decline of 6% to 0%. The improved outlook is mainly driven by increased expectations for GLP-1 product sales in both operating units. Adjusted operating profit growth at CER is now expected to be in a range between a decline of 2% to an increase of 2% at CER. Previously, it was projected between a decline of 6% to 0%.

At prior close on Copenhagen Exchange, Novo Nordisk shares were trading at 270.15 kroner.

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